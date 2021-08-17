Clinton to hold Household Hazardous Waste Day in October

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – In Clinton, Household Hazardous Waste Day will be held on October 9, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. until noon at Clinton Public Works on Springridge Road.

The following items will be accepted:

used motor oil

paint paint

thinners

propane tanks

batteries

aerosols

antifreeze

televisions

monitors

computers

insecticides,

tires

According to City of Clinton’s website, the fall citywide clean-up will be held October 9 to 16 (except Sunday) from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the old Northside Elementary on Old Vicksburg Road. People in the city can dispose of yard waste, bulky items, and other household debris free of charge.