Clinton to hold Household Hazardous Waste Day in October

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – In Clinton, Household Hazardous Waste Day will be held on October 9, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. until noon at Clinton Public Works on Springridge Road.

The following items will be accepted:

  • used motor oil
  • paint paint
  • thinners
  • propane tanks
  • batteries
  • aerosols
  • antifreeze
  • televisions
  • monitors
  • computers
  • insecticides, 
  • tires

According to City of Clinton’s website, the fall citywide clean-up will be held October 9 to 16 (except Sunday) from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the old Northside Elementary on Old Vicksburg Road. People in the city can dispose of yard waste, bulky items, and other household debris free of charge.

