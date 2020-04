CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Fire Department will activate the Community Safe Room on Sunday ahead of the threat of severe weather.

The safe room is located at Fire Station 4 at 1973 Pinehaven Road.

People who plan to utilize the safe room are asked to wear a mask, gloves, bring sanitizer (if available) and keep a social distance of six feet due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.