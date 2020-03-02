Clinton to receive funds for water system improvement projects

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith announced $766,664 in 592 grant funding through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for Clinton. The funds will be used for water and sewer infrastructure projects in the city.

In 2019, Clinton applied for Army Corps 592 grant funding. Grant funding requires a 75% federal – 25% local match. Clinton’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget allocated $255,554 for water tank rehabilitation, which will be applied to the grant match.

The total project cost is $1,022,219. Based on this grant award, Clinton leaders will provide the following project improvements:

· Complete Rehabilitation/Painting of the Southside 1 million gallon tank

· Installation of tank mixing equipment in the Old Vicksburg Tank

· Replacement of water mains along Franklin, Pinehurst and Angelia streets

· Reconnection of the water mains located on Clinton Blvd near Wickstead Drive

For two years, the city has been rehabilitating elevated water tanks throughout the system for several years. The Southside is the final tank scheduled for mandated clean water act rehabilitation. In addition to the Southside rehabilitation, a tank mixing system will be installed on the Old Vicksburg tank with grant funds to assist in maintaining water quality per the Mississippi State Department of Health requirements. Replacement of water mains in to areas of the city will also be performed with the grant.

“I am extremely grateful for the support from Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in supporting Clinton’s application. Senator Hyde-Smith’s commitment to supporting Mississippi’s municipalities, like Clinton is proof of her fervent advocacy of Mississippi,” stated Mayor Phil Fisher.

Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate appropriations subcommittee that funds the Army Corps, said the additional FY2020 funding will support flood control structures, six wastewater projects in Clinton, Gautier, Oxford, Sardis, and Jackson and DeSoto counties, and harbor dredging in Gulfport and Pascagoula.

“Congress gives the Army Corps the discretion to allocate funding to projects that are underfunded but would have a near-term positive impact on public health and safety. This is the case for the projects in Mississippi getting additional funding,” Hyde-Smith said. “I am pleased the Army Corps is dedicating funding to the city of Clinton for continued upgrades to their water services.”