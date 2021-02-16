Clinton woman, restaurant partner to provide meals for those in need

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the icy conditions in Central Mississippi, many drivers have been stuck on the roads with no place to eat. In Clinton, one woman partnered with a local restaurant to provide meals for the truck drivers.

On Monday, Evelyn Fletcher provided 65 meals to those in need. The next day, she partnered with T’Beaux’s Crawfish and Catering to provide meals. They made 40 seafood plates with gumbo.

T’Beaux’s closed for business on Tuesday due to the icy conditions, which makes for the chance of food going bad.

“That’s basically just losing what you have. So if you can get rid of it and help people out, then that’s nice,” said Molly Adams, who works at the restaurant.

“We’re out here just showing everyone who God is outside of the four walls of the church,” said Fletcher.

If you would like to help out, you can make a donation to Fletcher’s cashApp. Her name is $EvelynFletcher1.