Clinton’s Robinson Park to close for renovations on Monday

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders announced Robinson Park will close on Monday, April 26, for phase two of an improvement project. The closure starts at 7:00 a.m.
According to leaders, the park will remain closed for the duration of the renovation project. Contractors have a 90 day project completion date of July 24, 2021.
Below are the improvement that will be made:
- Improvements include a half basketball court, pavement of the walking trail, added lighting around the park and trail, and improved drainage.
- Improvements to the walking trail will include the removal of uneven segments of the asphalt and an overlay of asphalt to ensure an even and flat walking surface.
- Lighting will be added along the walking trail and sidewalks around the park to make the park more accessible at night for families and residents.
- The half basketball court will be an added for children 12 and under. It will feature a basketball goal of a shorter height for children to enjoy.
- An upgrade to drainage will also be made to prevent standing water throughout the park. Larger drainpipes will be added throughout the park and existing ditches will be concreted.
- A retaining wall will be built to prevent water from remaining on the walking trail.