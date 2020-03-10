Club 4 Fitness shares best health practices amid coronavirus fears

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – With fears of the Coronavirus and germ spread in the United States and other countries, many gyms are having to step up their germ-fighting tactics.

Club 4 Fitness released information on how they prepare to keep the virus away.

Dear Members,

The Club4Fitness team wants to assure you that your health and safety is our first priority. Given the growing concerns regarding coronavirus (COVID-19), we would like to inform you of the steps we are taking to keep you and others healthy.

Club4Fitness uses a hospital-grade solution approved by the AOAC (Association of Official Agricultural Chemists) to disinfect the clubs 5 times a day. We strongly encourage all members to follow these best practices for prevention:

If you or someone in your household is sick, or has been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home per CDC guidelines and refrain from entering Club4Fitness facilities.

If you have traveled to any of the countries identified by the CDC as having widespread sustained (ongoing) transmission of COVID-19, please refrain from coming into Club4Fitness facilities for 14 days.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Utilize the disinfectant pumps and stations available throughout each facility to sanitize your hands before and after handling equipment.

Utilize the disinfectant spray bottles to wipe down machines and equipment before and after each use.

Club 4 Fitness