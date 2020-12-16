CN Railway to temporarily close State Route 468 crossing in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – CN Railway will temporarily close State Route 468 in Rankin County starting Wednesday.

The closure is from 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 19. Both directions of State Route 468 near Old Brandon Road will be closed during this time.

CN will perform maintenance on the crossing. Advance warning signs will be in place, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

A detour will be in in place using Old Flowood Drive. Drivers are advised to slow down, pay close attention to posted signs and be alert for roadside workers.

