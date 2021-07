NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah-Lincoln Community College will host the 2021 Kids College Summer Camp on its Natchez campus starting Monday, July 12 through Wednesday, July 14, and Monday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 21.

According to the Natchez Democrat, the camp is an opportunity for children to discover their interests and develop new skills. It will include classes in tennis, cooking, science, art, dance and more.

For more information, visit Co-Lin’s official website.