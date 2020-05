JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The co-owner of Bully’s Restaurant turned herself in to Jackson police on Wednesday, May 6.

Investigators said Greta Brown-Bully was charged in connection to a drive-by shooting. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the charge comes from the same incident that happened on April 24.

Last month, Brown-Bully was charged with murder in the death of Larry Lee. She was released from custody after posting a $100,000 bond on the murder charge in April.