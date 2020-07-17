Co-owner of Bully’s restaurant to appear in court on murder charge

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The wife of Bully’s Soul Food restaurant owner Tyrone Bully and daughter of Hinds County Constable John Brown is expected to appear in court on Friday, July 17.

Greta Brown-Bully has been charged with murder in the death of Larry Lee. Investigators said Brown-Bully shot Lee multiple times on Medgar Evers Boulevard in April 2020.

She was released after posting a $100,000 bond, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown-Bully is scheduled to go before Hinds County Judge Faye Peterson. You can watch the proceedings online.

