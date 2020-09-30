Coach Prime and OOFUS donate shoes to teachers, staff at Blackburn Middle School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The new head football coach of Jackson State University gave back to local teachers on Wednesday. Deion Sanders teamed up with the shoe company “OOFUS” for a nationwide teachers appreciation initiative.

He donated 100 pairs of shoes to teachers, administrators and staff at Blackburn Middle School, which is part of the Jackson Public School District.

“Dieon is a brand partner with OOFUS. That relationship started about two years ago, and OOFOS approached us two weeks ago about their teacher donation. This is an initiative that they’re doing nationwide, and with Dieon being a brand partner and new to the Jackson community, we thought this would be an excellent opportunity for him to be involved in the community and do something for Blackburn Middle School,” explained Sanders personal assistant, Latoya Williams.

Sanders said he chose Blackburn Middle School to receive the donation because of its proximity to Jackson State.

