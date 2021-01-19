Coach Sanders offering a reward for stolen boom box

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State’s head football coach said he’s offering a reward to find his stolen boom box.

Coach Deion Sanders said the boom box was taken from his truck early Monday morning by a suspect in a white suburban. His vehicle was parked at a hotel.

Sanders said the boom box was given to him as a birthday gift by a friend and has a sentimental value.

“This is behavior we don’t condone! There will be a reward for whoever can find my speaker,” he posted on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Jackson police released a surveillance picture of a man wanted for multiple burglaries in the 2800 block of North State Street during the early morning hours of January 18. They said the suspect was in a white suburban.

12 News reached out to JPD to find out if this is the suspect wanted in the Sanders’ case. We are waiting to hear back from them. If you have any information on this vehicle or the suspect, call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234.