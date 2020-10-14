Coast Guard saves 3 people, 3 dogs from water; boat sinks

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – The Coast Guard says it pulled three people and three dogs from the water after their shrimp boat sank off Mississippi.

A news release says two people were holding onto a life ring and one to a floating board, and none was wearing a life vest when rescued Tuesday morning.

The statement says a Coast Guard cutter reported seeing someone holding onto a life ring in the Pascagoula Ship Channel, then rescued all of the people and dogs.

The group was taken to Coast Guard Station Pascagoula, where one reportedly was treated for mild hypothermia and two for minor injuries.

LATEST STORIES: