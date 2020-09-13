Coastal authorities advise voluntary evacuation as Sally approaches

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Four cities across the Mississippi Gulf Coast have been issued mandatory evacuation orders of all boats in preparation of Tropical Storm Sally’s landfall.

The orders were issued in Long Beach, Gulfport, Pass Christian and Biloxi. Pass Christian also declared a state of emergency.

Most counties along south Mississippi have issued tropical storm watches, while a few, such as Harrison County, have issued hurricane warnings.

