Coastal mother’s baby born in truck on way to hospital

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — An expectant mother in coastal Mississippi was in for a surprise when her baby was born a month ahead of schedule — in her boyfriend’s pickup truck.

Precious Stanton told WLOX-TV after her water broke Thursday morning, she and the baby’s father left home for Ocean Springs Hospital. Soon after, Stanton realized her baby was not wasting any time making his way into the world.

“My body started pushing and that’s when I started pushing, and we got up there by Popeye’s and his head came out and I was just like ‘Is he here? Is he here?’ and he came on out,” Stanton said.

She was in complete shock.

“I felt like I was on a movie, and it was just so unreal, and he was here. He was here. He just popped out,” she said.

Although things didn’t go as planned, Stanton said she and her boyfriend, Jaquariuan Robinson, couldn’t be happier. Jaquariuan Robinson Jr. was born healthy at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

It’s a day they’ll never forget.

“It was an experience,” said Stanton. “Something truly amazing that I know I’m going to be talking about for the rest of my life.”

LATEST STORIES: