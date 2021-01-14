Coastal officials join Mississippi Republican Party

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves announced that Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre and Bay St. Louis Ward 1 Councilman Doug Seal will join the Mississippi Republican Party.

The governor made the announcement at a news conference in Bay St. Louis with Mayor Favre, Councilman Seal and Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Frank Bordeaux.

“Local public offices are the foundation of government, and policies at the local level often have a more significant effect on people’s everyday lives than those put in place by state or federal governments,” Reeves said. “Mayor Favre and Councilman Seal have worked consistently on behalf of the people of Bay St. Louis to build a government that is more accountable and that produces better results for the people it serves. I’m very pleased to welcome them to the Republican Party.”

Favre, originally elected as a Democrat, has served as mayor of Bay St. Louis since June 2017. Before being elected mayor, he served one term as councilman-at-large on the Bay St. Louis City Council. Mayor Favre will seek re-election in June 2021.

Bay St. Louis Ward 1 Councilman Doug Seal is also joining the MSGOP. Seal, originally elected as an Independent, was first elected to the Bay St. Louis City Council in 2000.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Bay St. Louis and have worked to improve our city and the accountability of our local government,” Favre said. “The principles that have guided my decisions and plans are conservative principles. I’m glad to join the MSGOP and look forward to helping Bay St. Louis continue to grow and thrive.”

“It is a true privilege to serve the people of Ward 1. During my time on the city council, I have worked hard to bring change to our government and make it a better servant of the public,” Seal said. “We have drastically improved our fiscal accountability and have followed conservative principles to reinvest revenue into core government functions like public safety, resulting in more competitive salaries for first responders and the coming construction of a state-of-the public safety facility. I look forward to working with the MSGOP to continue positioning Ward 1 and the entire city for growth.”

Seal is seeking re-election to the Bay St. Louis City Council in June 2021.

“The MSGOP believes conservative policies are the best way to expand opportunity for all Mississippians,” Bordeaux said. “Mayor Favre and Councilman Seal have worked hard to improve Bay St. Louis, and the MSGOP looks forward to working with them as the city continues to flourish under their leadership. We are excited to see them win re-election in June and are laser-focused on the importance of local races around the state.”