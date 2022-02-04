JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Coca-Cola Company is delivering over two dozen pallets of water to the City of Jackson to help residents in need Friday morning.

The 28 pallets of water, which equates to over 2,000 cases of bottled water, will be distributed to the Metrocenter Mall at 8:00 a.m.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba expressed his appreciation to Coca-Cola for their generous donation, and also to City workers, non-profits, the business community and church leaders who have stepped up to assist Jackson during its latest water disruption.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has stepped up to help the City of Jackson during this latest disruption to our water system,” Mayor Lumumba said. “The contribution from Coca-Cola is thoughtful, generous and a credit to the company. It is greatly appreciated.”