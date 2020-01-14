COJ: Flooding near Jim Hill High School

UPDATE: 1/14/2020 1:55 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District released another statement about the flooding near Jim Hill High and Isable Elementary schools.

The streets surrounding Jim Hill high and Isable elementary schools experienced flash flooding this afternoon. Students and staff are safe inside Jim Hill high school and will not be dismissed until the water recedes and conditions are safe outside for departure. District and city officials are working to drain and remove water to create a safe pathway for dismissal. As a precautionary measure, students and staff from Isable elementary were transported by bus to Blackburn middle school where they will continue instruction until the end of the school day. Students will not return to Isable but will be dismissed from Blackburn. Parents have been notified at both schools. We are continuing to monitor the weather conditions and will take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the City of Jackson, leaders have received reports that there is flooding at Jim Hill High School.

Viewers sent pictures of flooding near the school.





Courtesy: Deirdre

12 News has reached out to the Jackson Public School District for a response. Leaders released the following statement:

There have been reports of flash flooding near Jim Hill High and Isable Elementary this afternoon. We are closely monitoring the weather conditions and taking steps to ensure the safety of all of our students and staff. Jim Hill High School is not being dismissed early. District and city officials are working to drain and remove water to create a safe pathway for dismissal. Students are safe inside the school but will not be dismissed until conditions are safe outside for departure. Isable Elementary students have been transported to Blackburn Middle School and will be dismissed there at the end of the school day.At this time, there are no changes to our regular school schedule.

City leaders said they do not have a comprehensive list of areas that are currently experiencing flash flooding. Below are some areas that are usually always impacted:

Belhaven

Fondren

Presidential Hills

Midtown

Hemingway Circle

Casa Grande

Choctaw Road off State Street

*Areas near major creeks (ie. Hanging Moss, Purple Creek, Town Creek etc.) are particularly prone to flash flooding

