Col. Steven Maxwell appointed Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced that Colonel Steven Maxwell had been appointed as Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. Below is the full release:

Image

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories