College football player accused of raping 11-year-old girl in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jefferson County deputies arrested a college football player after he was accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.
Chief Investigator James Jefferson said deputies received a complaint from the parents of the 11-year-old on November 24, 2020. They said she was sexually assaulted by 21-year-old La’Monte Kelly.
Kelly is a football player at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Deputies, along with McComb police, arrested Kelly. He was charged with statutory rape. Kelly is being held at the Pike County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
A hold has been placed on him for Jefferson County, where he faces the charge of solicitation of child pornography.
