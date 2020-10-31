College football player making a comeback after being shot

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Pearl High School football standout Willie Brown went from fighting for his life in 2019 after being shot, to now, fighting for his dreams of returning back to the football field.

On April 2, 2019 Willie Brown was shot unintentionally outside of Michael Dean’s Convenience Store in Hermanville by Lydell Page along with 3 others: Kobie Ulmer, Gabriel Washington, and Patrick Minor.

All the victims were released from the hospital shortly after the shooting, except Willie.

He spent 2 months in the hospital because his bullet hit his lung and scraped his spine, resulting in bad news from the doctors. His doctors told him his football days could possible be over.

Willie’s trainer, Coach Trip at Zone 21 in Richland says Willie’s determination during his road to recovery has been one hundred percent.

Childhood friend, and former high school and college teammate Darmario Nichols say to see his brother in that position made him better athlete and better person.

“It just made me want to go hotter just like when I was at Hines I dedicated my whole season to him” said Nichols.

Willie says he doesn’t care which college gives him a shot. All he wants is an opportunity to prove himself.

The suspect in the shooting Lydell Page is facing four aggravated assault charges