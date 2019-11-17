College Hill M.B. Church celebrates JSU Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A local church just half a mile from Jackson State University celebrated their long-standing relationship with the university by hosting its first annual JSU Day.

In an effort to continue to positively impact the community, College Hill honored the university’s rich legacy and allowed students and congregational members to enjoy a service geared toward representing their tiger pride.

College Hill was established in 1907 when the land was donated by the school for the church to be built.

Jackson State University President William B. Bynum served as the guest speaker for the worship service. Other special guests included, Miss JSU Naysa Lynch; Mister JSU Grant Broadway; SGA President Jordan Jefferson; MADDRAMA Performance Troupe and the JSU Gospel Choir.