College students safe after tour bus fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Volunteer firefighters in Jones County responded to a tour bus fire on I-59 near exit 78 on Sunday.

According to the driver, Juan Johnson with Birmingham Express Bus Lines, an unknown object fell on an 18-wheeler in front of the bus. He swerved to miss the object, but it hit the rear driver’s side tire.

As the bus was exiting the interstate on the Sandford Road exit, Johnson noticed flames near the tire. Once the bus stopped, everyone got out safely. The driver attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments all responded to the scene. When the firefighters arrived, the bus was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported, but the bus sustained major damage.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.

The passengers were UAB at Tuscaloosa college students traveling from New Orleans.