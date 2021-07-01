College World Series bringing business into Starkville during slower months

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — In a college town, like Starkville, things slow down exponentially for businesses as students head home for three months.

Uno Mas is a fairly new restaurant. They opened right before the school year ended. Server Kaitlin Mitchell said baseball season—especially this last week—has been crucial for getting the ball rolling.

“We got lots of business in especially during regionals and super regionals,” Mitchell said. “Now we’re in Omaha and for those people who can’t go to Omaha they come here to enjoy the game.”

Uno Mas is not the only restaurant benefitting from this week’s games. Moe’s Original Barbecue has also gotten a huge boost.

“We’ve had an awesome crowd in,” owner Whit Stuckey said. “A lot of locals a few people out of town. We’ve had a few people go to Omaha for the game but we’ve had a real good turn out. It’s been great.”

Stuckey said that Moe’s is the ultimate gameday spot for any sport and that this last week has been a great practice round for football season in just a few months.