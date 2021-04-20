Colleges in Mississippi to encourage, not require vaccination for fall semester

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to any and everyone, and depending on how many people get it, college campuses will be able to have everyone back in class – in person Millsaps College is already is planning for that.

“Our classes will be exclusively in person starting in the fall semester,” Marketing and Communications Vice President Annie Mitchell said. “We have a COVID response team at Millsaps that meets on a weekly basis. We’re currently working on what will the fall semester look like.”

Mitchell said that although it’s not a requirement, she hopes all students and staff will get the vaccine.

“The higher percentage of vaccinated individuals on our campus, the higher percentage of good, positive rates we will continue to see,” Mitchell said.

Just a few hours drive up the road in Starkville, Mississippi State University is making similar plans.

“We do anticipate to plan to strongly encourage students to get the vaccine as well as employees,” Emergency Manger Brent Crocker said.

Mississippi State utilizes the Humphrey Coliseum to distribute vaccines, but much like at Millsaps, the vaccine will not be mandatory.

“We hope to continue to roll this out for as long as necessary,” Crocker said.

Both schools said their teams have been working out the kinks as far as class sizes, masks and other protocols for this fall, but that they know they will be able to create safe environments.