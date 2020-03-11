Colleges take action against COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s spring break week for most college students in Mississippi. When they return to class next week, they may find some new regulations due to the coronavirus.

Colleges and universities are putting together plans to ensure a safe return from all destinations, near and far. At Jackson State, spring break week is being spent cleaning all the buildings.

JSU put together a coronavirus response team. It’s also putting out hand sanitizer stations and placing in travel restrictions.

But certain schools, like the University of Southern Mississippi, are going as far as requiring their students to register spring break travel plans and potentially even self quarantine after visiting certain destinations.

Schools are creating online databases with FAQs and other resources relating to COVID 19, updating them frequently with any new statements.

