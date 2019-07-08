Collins: Touts career of service as qualification for A.G.

Collins meets with the press at her newly opened campaign headquarters.

“I want to work for every day Mississippians. I will work hard to use every skill, every gift God has ever given me to go to work for the people of Mississippi.”

Jennifer Riley Collins emphatically underscores the fact she’s no politician as a plus in her quest to become Attorney General. The democratic candidate opened her headquarters and met with members of the press to give people an idea of what they can expect from her.

(D) Jennifer Riley Collins opens her campaign headquarters for Attorney General Posted by WJTV 12 News on Monday, July 8, 2019

Collins began her career as a JAG officer in the Army. She went on to become Executive Director of the ACLU. This is her first run for public office.

You can learn more about her on her website.