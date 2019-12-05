Collins woman wins $3,000 from Mississippi Lottery

COLLINS, Miss. (WJTV) – A Collins woman won a $3,000 prize on a 3 Times Lucky scratch-off ticket from the Mississippi Lottery.

On Thursday, Deanna Hanna stopped at Dandy Dan’s in Collins and bought $20 worth of tickets.

“There weren’t any winners in the first three tickets,” Hanna said. “Then, I got two free tickets. When the clerk scanned the next ticket, it said, ‘Collect at Lottery Office.”

Hanna knows how she plans to utilize her winnings.

“First, I’m going to give 10 percent to the church,” she said. “I’m going to pay my rent, and pay a little ahead on my rent, and then I’m going to pamper myself.”

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced sales for the first week brought in more than $8,000,000.