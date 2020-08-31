Colon cancer diagnosis seeing increase among young people

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hollywood’s star Chadwick Boseman lost his battle to colon cancer, medical experts said they have seen an increase of colon cancer among young people.

In a report by USA Today, deaths from colon and rectal cancers have been declining for several decades due to improved screening and treatment measures. But according to researchers, deaths among young people have been increasing slightly in recent years.

Researchers said about 30% of colorectal cancer diagnosed today is in people under the age of 55.

Doctor Timothy Quinn, who practices medicine in Ridgeland, discussed the increase in the cases on 12 News.

