Colorado man wins $1M Lottery jackpot twice on same day

Michigan's innovative spirit is stepping up when the chips are down as the ‘Arsenal of Innovation’ in supporting the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

In the Upper Peninsula, Calumet Electronics is now working around the clock to meet the demands of the healthcare industry by producing circuit boards for ventilators.

Petoskey Plastics is working with the state to produce isolation gowns for hospitals, according to a news release from Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

In Traverse City, TentCraft, Inc. was able to pivot to manufacturing PPE products for the healthcare workers.

The Big Three automakers are retooling to support COVID-19 response efforts. Ford Motor Co. is partnering with 3M to develop respirators at its Vreeland facility as well as manufacturing reusable gowns for healthcare workers. General Motors is increasing production of face masks at its Warren facility as well as sharing information with suppliers and the Michigan Manufacturers Association to help others ramp up their own production efforts. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is manufacturing and donating millions of face masks to first responders and healthcare workers.

Schupan Aluminum and Plastic Sales in Kalamazoo is producing an intubation box to protect frontline healthcare workers serving COVID-19 patients.

The Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center out of Detroit is pivoting its training and manufacturing efforts from apparel to isolation gowns.

The cartridge manufacturer National Filters in Harbor Beach is purchasing equipment to increase surgical mask production from 250 per day to 7,200 masks per hour.

Around the state, distilleries are shifting production lines to develop bacteria-killing hand sanitizer.

From putting the world on wheels more than a century ago to serving as the Arsenal of Democracy in the second World War, Michigan is rising up to beat the odds again to combat the spread of COVID-19.