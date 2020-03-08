Columbia man found dead in roadway from gun shot wound; police investigating

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has launched a shooting investigation that left one man dead.

Police received a call Saturday shortly after 7:30 p.m. regarding a subject laying in the middle of the roadway near 438 Turnage Chapel Road.

When deputies and medical personnel arrived, they found Joe Glen Taylor, 32, with a gun shot wound. Taylor was pronounced dead on scene.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident with the assistance of the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Marion County Coroner.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 601-736-5051.