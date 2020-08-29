Columbus police investigate stabbing at Columbus Middle School

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Columbus Police Department, a 12-year-old student from Columbus Middle School is being treated after he was stabbed and cut multiple times by another student at the school Friday afternoon.

A knife was the weapon used in the incident, according to police.

Police said two 12-year-old, seventh-grade male students got into a fight inside the school when one of the students stabbed and cut the other student with a knife.

The suspect in the case has been identified and taken into custody. Since the suspect is a minor, he will not be identified by police and has been turned over to Lowndes County Juvenile Court authorities.