Columbus police investigate stabbing at Columbus Middle School

News
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Columbus Police Department, a 12-year-old student from Columbus Middle School is being treated after he was stabbed and cut multiple times by another student at the school Friday afternoon.

A knife was the weapon used in the incident, according to police.

Police said two 12-year-old, seventh-grade male students got into a fight inside the school when one of the students stabbed and cut the other student with a knife.

The suspect in the case has been identified and taken into custody. Since the suspect is a minor, he will not be identified by police and has been turned over to Lowndes County Juvenile Court authorities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories