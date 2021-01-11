Comcast announces technology upgrade in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Comcast announced the completion of a $2 million technology investment in Jackson designed to enhance internet speeds and support the most advanced services to residents and businesses.

“We truly appreciate Comcast’s continued investment in our state,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The pandemic has brought to light just how critical it is to be connected at home with the most advanced technology.”

Over the course of several months, Comcast upgraded its infrastructure across the city. This included the reconstruction of several miles of existing network. Comcast also upgraded all its power supplies across the city, as well as the cable connections that run directly to several thousand customers’ homes. The city is now 100 percent digital.

“Today’s announcement represents a true technology milestone for residents and businesses across Jackson,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “With these network improvements, we are proud to offer some of the region’s fastest speeds and most advanced technology.”

