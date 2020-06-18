Comcast extends free internet service offer to customers

PHILADELPHIA (WJTV) – To help provide additional support to students and families, Comcast will continue to provide 60 days of free Internet service to new, eligible Internet Essentials customers.

Set to expire on June 30, the free offer will now be available until the end of 2020. Comcast will also continue to waive, through the end of the year, the requirement that customers do not have to have a past due balance with Comcast to qualify for the free offer.

“For almost a decade, Comcast has been helping to level the playing field for families in need so they can benefit from all the Internet has to offer. So, we’re happy to be able to extend this 60 days of free Internet service to new customers,” said Dana Strong, President of Xfinity Consumer Services. “Now more than ever, connectivity has become a vital tool for families to access educational resources for students, important news and information about their community and the world, telehealth applications, or to stay in touch with family and friends.”

