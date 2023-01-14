(KTLA) – Actor and comedian Andy Dick was arrested Friday on accusations of public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender.

Deputies first received reports of an intoxicated person early Friday morning at a tavern in Lake Elsinore, California, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived, Dick, 57, was present and appeared intoxicated, per a press release issued by the department.

During the arrest, authorities say Dick’s records showed he was a registered sex offender who was not up to date on his registration.

Records from the Riverside Sheriff’s Office show Dick was booked into Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta, California, in the early hours of Friday morning. He is no longer in custody, after having reportedly posted bond.

Friday’s incident isn’t the comedian’s first run-in with the law.

In 2022, he was convicted of sexual battery after groping an Uber driver in West Hollywood back in 2019, and in May 2022, Dick was arrested at an Orange County campground for alleged sexual battery, though he was not charged, NBC News reported.

The Santa Barbara Independent also reported in Oct. 2022 that Dick was caught allegedly stealing tools from a Santa Barbara home, and subsequently spent a week in county jail.