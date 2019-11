Coming up on 12 News at 6:00 this morning, record-breaking cold temperatures are expected to impact Mississippi tonight and tomorrow.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coming up on 12 News at 6:00 this morning, record-breaking cold temperatures are expected to impact Mississippi tonight and tomorrow. Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier will have a check on your forecast.

Plus, Jackson leaders are warning neighbors about possible water pipe damage from the cold snap. We’ll tell you how to protect your home.

And it’s Veterans Day! 12 News’ Shay O’Connor will have a live report on a special ceremony that’s happening in the metro.