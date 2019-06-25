Coming up on WJTV 12 at 6: JPD to unveil new body cameras

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, the Jackson Police Department will unveil its new body cameras today. WJTV 12’s Shay O’Connor will have a live report on how leaders hope this will help with accountability.

Plus, Chicago Police release new body camera video from the night Jussie Smollett was allegedly attacked. We’ll have more on the latest chapter in the controversy surrounding the “Empire” actor.

And WJTV 12 Meteorologist Kelly Scott will have a check on your Tuesday forecast.

