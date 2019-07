Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, the Mississippi Highway Patrol's July 4th Holiday Enforcement Period is now underway.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s July 4th Holiday Enforcement Period is now underway. WJTV 12’s Shay O’Connor will have more on how state troopers are working to keep drivers safe.

Plus, Holmes County authorities arrest the man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend. We’ll tell you what led up to his arrest.

And WJTV 12 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier will have a check on your Wednesday forecast.