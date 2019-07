Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, Mississippi's Sales Tax Holiday Weekend begins today.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday Weekend begins today. WJTV 12’s Candace Coleman will have some tips on how you can shop savvy.

Plus, three Ole Miss students are suspended from their fraternity after a controversial picture is shared online. We’ll tell you how the university is responding to the incident.

And WJTV 12 Meteorologist Kelly Scott will have a check on your weekend forecast.