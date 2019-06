JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, severe storms are moving through Mississippi. WJTV 12 Meteorologist Kelly Scott is tracking your Monday forecast.

Plus, WJTV 12’s Shay O’Connor is in the mobile weather lab this morning. She’ll have more on the road conditions ahead of your commute.

And thousands of people are without power across the state. We’ll tell you what we know about the repairs.