WASHINGTON (AP) —The next debate between Trump and Biden will be held virtually after the president’s COVID diagnosis and White House outbreak.
LATEST STORIES:
- Crash on I-20 W near Airport Road, left lane blocked
- ‘The military’s #MeToo moment:’ Fort Hood victims speak out
- Commission: 2nd Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about Trump’s COVID-19
- Mystery disease kills 4 horses, sickens a dozen others at Hertford, NC stable
- American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize