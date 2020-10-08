Commission: 2nd Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about Trump’s COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Maria Valentine says she was just months into her training at Fort Hood, a U.S. Army base in Texas, in 2006 when a sergeant with a history of alleged harassment toward other soldiers wrote her up after she complained that she didn’t want him touching her during body mass measurements.

She said authorities promised the disciplinary report would be wiped from her record if she didn’t make a formal complaint. Valentine’s decision not to file one would haunt her years later when she learned another woman had accused the same sergeant of rape.