Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

Commission: 2nd Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about Trump’s COVID-19

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) —The next debate between Trump and Biden will be held virtually after the president’s COVID diagnosis and White House outbreak.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories