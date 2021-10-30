Commissioner: “Everything will be ready by Tuesday”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The task to deliver more than 150 voting machines to 108 precincts before Election Day Tuesday is almost complete, according to the Hinds County Election Commissioner.

The county encountered issues when the company that was supposed to deliver the machines didn’t do it fast enough. Now, the county has hired a new company that has gotten the machines to their correct locations just in time for elections.

“Everything is in place we our ppe ready bags are packed we have thirteen machines to go out Monday morning we ready for a safe secure election come Tuesday, November 2,” said District 1 Hinds County election Commissioner Kidada Brown.

Thirteen machines are set to be delivered Monday at local churches designated as polling places. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.