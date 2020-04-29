Commissioner Gipson encourages public to participate in Safe Horse Auction

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson encourages the public to participate in the upcoming Safe Horse Auction and Deviney Trainers Challenge beginning Friday, May 1.
The challenge portion of the event will be broadcast via Facebook Live and the Auction will be held by scheduled appointments between buyers and sellers.
“I want to encourage everyone looking for a horse to participate in the upcoming Safe Horse Auction. This unique event is the perfect way for those looking to buy a horse to find one that matches their specific skill level,” said Commissioner Andy Gipson. “For fun entertainment while practicing social distancing, you can watch as trainers compete in the Deviney Trainers Challenge showing off their horseman skills on Facebook this Friday night.”
The Safe Horse Auction and Deviney Trainers Challenge, hosted by the Safe Horse Project, is a unique and positive experience that helps educate and grow participation in equine ownership, as well as highlighting trainers as they prepare horses for adoption. This event provides the setting to match buyers, sellers and horses. The Auction also gives those looking for a horse the opportunity to meet the owners and trainers of over 25 fully-vetted, trained horses, enabling them to find the right horse for their needs and skill level. Videos and information on the horses are available at www.thesafehorseproject.org. Approved potential buyers can schedule appointments with sellers between Saturday, May 2, and Friday, May 8, at the Canton Multipurpose and Equine Center located at 501 Soldiers Colony Road in Canton.
The Deviney Trainers Challenge, sponsored by Deviney Equipment, will include six professional, amateur and youth trainers competing for cash prizes based on challenges that will demonstrate their skills in horsemanship techniques. Highlights from the Challenge will be broadcast at 7:00 p.m. on the Safe Horse Project’s Facebook page and the winners will be announced at 8:00 p.m.
The Safe Horse Project, coordinated by Mississippi Horse Rescue, Inc., is dedicated to providing programs and events to promote responsible horse ownership and encourage growth and participation in the equine industry. Visit www.thesafehorseproject.org for more information.MS Department of Agriculture and Commerce