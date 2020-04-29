Commissioner Gipson encourages public to participate in Safe Horse Auction

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson encourages the public to participate in the upcoming Safe Horse Auction and Deviney Trainers Challenge beginning Friday, May 1.

The challenge portion of the event will be broadcast via Facebook Live and the Auction will be held by scheduled appointments between buyers and sellers.

“I want to encourage everyone looking for a horse to participate in the upcoming Safe Horse Auction. This unique event is the perfect way for those looking to buy a horse to find one that matches their specific skill level,” said Commissioner Andy Gipson. “For fun entertainment while practicing social distancing, you can watch as trainers compete in the Deviney Trainers Challenge showing off their horseman skills on Facebook this Friday night.”