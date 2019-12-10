Commissioner of MS Dept. of Child Protective Services to retire

UPDATE: 12/10/2019 4:29 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The head of Mississippi’s foster care agency is retiring next month when a new governor takes office. Jess Dickinson announced Tuesday that his last day is Jan. 16.

He has been commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services since September 2017. He is also a former state Supreme Court justice.

Dickinson says at age 73, he wants to spend more time with his family.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Phil Bryant announced on Twitter that the Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services will retire. Justice Jess Dickinson served as commissioner for more than two years.