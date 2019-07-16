Commissioner Tom King announces $10.1M for intermodal projects

Commissioner King will hold a press conference to announce the $10.1 million in funding for intermodal projects throughout the state.

According to MDOT, The commission approved the Mississippi Department of Transportation to award grants to regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads, and public transit systems throughout Mississippi. $10.1 million will be distributed for the intermodal projects throughout the state.

The conference will be held at the Southern District Headquarters in Hattiesburg.

It will start at 10 am on July 19.