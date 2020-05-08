Communities win Excellerator Grants from Entergy Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi will give communities a boost to help them stand out in the economic development arena. Entergy has awarded these communities more than $100,000 in matching grants through the company’s Excellerator Competitive Communities program. The program recognizes excellence in marketing, site readiness and organizational excellence.
“These grants are more important than ever as we work to help Mississippi recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19,” said Ed Gardner, Entergy Mississippi director of business and economic development. “The world of economic development is highly competitive, and Entergy works hard to help our communities be as prepared as possible so they can increase their chances of success.”
Marketing grant winners:
- Greater Jackson Alliance
- Greater Grenada Partnership
- Southwest Mississippi Partnership
- Washington County Economic Alliance
Site readiness grant recipients:
- Claiborne County Economic Development District
- Hinds County Economic Development Authority
- Pike County Economic Development District
- Warren County Partnership
Organizational Excellence winners:
- Washington County Economic Alliance
- Cleveland – Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce