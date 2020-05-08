Communities win Excellerator Grants from Entergy Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi will give communities a boost to help them stand out in the economic development arena. Entergy has awarded these communities more than $100,000 in matching grants through the company’s Excellerator Competitive Communities program. The program recognizes excellence in marketing, site readiness and organizational excellence.

“These grants are more important than ever as we work to help Mississippi recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19,” said Ed Gardner, Entergy Mississippi director of business and economic development. “The world of economic development is highly competitive, and Entergy works hard to help our communities be as prepared as possible so they can increase their chances of success.”

Marketing grant winners:

Greater Jackson Alliance

Greater Grenada Partnership

Southwest Mississippi Partnership

Washington County Economic Alliance

Site readiness grant recipients:

Claiborne County Economic Development District

Hinds County Economic Development Authority

Pike County Economic Development District

Warren County Partnership

Organizational Excellence winners: