1  of  3
Breaking News
Feeding Mississippi Food Drive Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Communities win Excellerator Grants from Entergy Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:
Entergy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi will give communities a boost to help them stand out in the economic development arena. Entergy has awarded these communities more than $100,000 in matching grants through the company’s Excellerator Competitive Communities program. The program recognizes excellence in marketing, site readiness and organizational excellence.

“These grants are more important than ever as we work to help Mississippi recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19,” said Ed Gardner, Entergy Mississippi director of business and economic development. “The world of economic development is highly competitive, and Entergy works hard to help our communities be as prepared as possible so they can increase their chances of success.”

Marketing grant winners:

  • Greater Jackson Alliance
  • Greater Grenada Partnership
  • Southwest Mississippi Partnership
  • Washington County Economic Alliance 

Site readiness grant recipients:

  • Claiborne County Economic Development District
  • Hinds County Economic Development Authority
  • Pike County Economic Development District
  • Warren County Partnership

Organizational Excellence winners:

  • Washington County Economic Alliance
  • Cleveland – Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories