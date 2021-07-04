Community attends Clinton Fireworks Extravaganza

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton neighbors will have the opportunity to enjoy food, music and fireworks on the Fourth of July. The 31st Annual event will feature Eddie Cotton and Jerkeyka Singleton who are world renounce blues singers who have returned home for the love of the music and the people.

“About a week left out of the even we had to cancel and then we had Eddie Cotton and Jerkeyka already scheduled last year, so this has been about a year in a half in the making to have two home grown men to play the blues it’s a special type of blues that originated out of God and Christ,” said Mark Jones.

“You know COVID-19 came and shut down everything. It killed all the rhythm it shut down festivals across the country, overseas so that’s what we’ve been doing for the last twenty five thirty years is traveling. We don’t play home much,” said Cotton.

The event started at 4:00 p.m. and fireworks take off at 9:00 p.m.