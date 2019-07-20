Community chips in: Around 500 kids now have donated school supplies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- An estimated 500 kids took part in the Salvation Army’s Back-to-School Bash in Jackson Saturday morning.

Volunteers from area high schools pitched in to help.

In addition to school supplies, there were free health screenings, dental and eye exams, as well a fun activities like a blow-up slide.

Salvation Army Public Communications Director Michelle Hartfield said “Richard Schwartz donated the backpacks and the school supplies were just donated by the community- we’ve done a couple supply drives and we’ve had just people dropping stuff off.”

“There’s a proven link between early education and poverty in life, so the better we can set these children up for success now and give them the supplies they need to succeed in school -they can’t do that if they can’t do their work- gives them a better chance later.”

The bash is annual and organizers say they look forward to it again next year.