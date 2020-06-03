Community concerned about gas prices in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WHLT) – The price of gas can fluctuate from place to place, but if you drive to Waynesboro, you may see that it is around $2.00 per gallon.

People who live in the town said they are tired of having to drive elsewhere for lower rates since the price in Waynesboro is $0.50 higher than surrounding communities.

“We need an answer or a reason why it’s so high. Because we have enough to worry about with the meat prices are going up, and chicken going up with the pandemic. So, I think the gas should be the last thing on peoples minds,” said Shelton Hinton.

One of the oil companies in town, The Kelley Oil Company, said their prices are based on the Waynesboro Market.

Many in Waynesboro have complained to the state attorney general, but the Attorney General’s Office said there is no evidence of gouging in the town. So for now, the price will remain steady.