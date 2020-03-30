Community donors support UMMC during COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Spay and Neuter is normally all about dogs and cats, but during the COVID-19 outbreak, the nonprofit is helping humans.

Leaders from the veterinarian clinic donated masks and gowns to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after learning the hospital was in need.

“One of our employees said that our clinic has all these masks and gowns that were donated by people in human medicine,” said Shelby Parsons, communications manager for Mississippi Spay and Neuter, which operates The Big Fix Clinic in Richland. “We would typically use them when we do surgeries.”

According to UMMC, Mississippi Spay and Neuter gifted 700 masks and a plethora of gowns.

“It’s going to be ground zero for everything going on,” Parsons said of the Medical Center. “UMMC is where everyone wants to be, because they get the best treatment there. Everyone is trying to innovate, and the Medical Center is going to be at the forefront of this for a long time.”

Other businesses, nonprofits, individuals, and friend groups are also answering the Medical Center’s call for donations and resources as the community outbreak grows.

Last week, Whataburger fortified staff on several floors with a breakfast buffet of honey butter and chicken biscuits, jalapeno cheese biscuits, taquitos, cinnamon rolls and more.

Owners of Revell Ace Hardware gave 300 pair of safety glasses intended for industrial use, but quite adaptable for use on the UMMC campus.

Production at the Nissan vehicle assembly plant in Canton has been suspended in the COVID-19 outbreak’s wake, but its leaders are rolling out a donation that melds the auto giant’s resources with front-line needs. According to UMMC, Nissan leaders gifted 1,250 pair of coveralls worn by workers on the automotive paint line, 125 boxes of gloves, 1,000 pounds of cleaning rags, and a case of 150 spray bottles that can be filled with cleaners.

UMMC Grenada is getting a helping hand from the community, including two huge pallets of water donated to the Grenada hospital by Robbie Staten of Double S Inc. Staten sent one of his company’s trucks to collect the water in Oxford and bring it to UMMC Grenada.

UMMC’s Office of Development has posted a full list of the most critical needs on its website.